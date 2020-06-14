Aparthotels in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza set up to take in C0vid-19 asymptomatic tourists if needed

THE Balearic Island government has set up nine aparthotels in Mallorca and two in Ibiza for tourists who are Covid-19 asymptomatic just in case, regional president Francina Armengol has revealed.

A pilot tourist scheme will get underway in the archipelago tomorrow Monday. The plan was for up to 10,900 Germans to visit the islands up until the end of June without having to go into a 14-day quarantine following the establishment of a so-called ‘safe travel corridor’ between Germany and the Balearics, although Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has today announced that Spain will bring forward the reopening of its borders with Schengen zone countries, with the exception of Portugal, from July 1 to June 22.

Speaking to press earlier on Sunday after the weekly videoconference with the Prime Minister and the heads of all Spain’s regional governments, Armengol said the administration is also working on having a hotel in Menorca for asymptomatic visitors.

She confirmed that the Balearic administration will cover the costs.