UK BREAKING: Two Women Shot and Man Fighting for Life after Driveby Shooting in Essex

A man and two women have been left with severe gunshot wounds after attackers opened fire at a party in Harlow, Essex in the early hours of this morning.

Essex Police has issued a statement saying that the male victim, who is from nearby Grays and in his mid-50s is now fighting for his life after sustaining critical injuries.

The two women injured in the attack were also rushed to hospital with single gunshot wounds, although they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the property just before 5am this morning and were following up on reports from neighbours when they arrived at the scene.

Witnesses said that a number of people had arrived in a car at the house in Harlow and opened fire on the group.

Essex Police is asking for anyone with information to contact them.