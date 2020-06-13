The Queen Cancels Trooping The Colour for a Small Military Parade as she Officially Celebrates her 94th Birthday

The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in April but it is officially celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year, however, this year will be a completely different experience.

This will mark the first time the Queen has conducted an official outside event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as a small military parade is held to mark her official birthday.

A short ceremonial event is due to take place today, Saturday, in the grounds of Windsor Castle after Trooping The Colour had to be cancelled due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.

Historically, thousands of people have gathered along the shopping center and in front of Buckingham Palace to watch the military parade and members of the royal family travel past in a horse-drawn carriage, before eventually appearing together on the balcony.

Instead of this grand affair, a brief military ceremony will take place within the grounds of Windsor Castle, performed by a detachment of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, the color of which was to be worn this year during the Queen’s Horseback Parade.

The Welsh Guards are currently stationed at Windsor Castle. The soldiers and the band from the Household Division had to learn new ceremonial movements to make sure they were at least two meters apart.