Spanish Police Smash Sub-Saharan Human Trafficking Ring

According to an announcement by Spanish police yesterday, a major human-trafficking organisation has now been dismantled, with several arrests made.

The trafficking ring smuggled around 1,000 people from sub-Saharan Africa to Spain, including pregnant women and children. Once in Spain, they were distributed between France, Germany and Belgium, a police statement said.

Every person smuggled by the gang had to pay a minimum of €500 to get passage to Spain.

The traffickers were organised out of Spain’s Catalonia region, with mostly sub-Saharan Africans in charge of the operation.

The Spanish police worked closely with authorities from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal to disband the trafficking group. So far, there have been 12 arrests.