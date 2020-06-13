Spain’s Madrid Searches for €51.5m Euromillions Jackpot Lottery Prize Winner

Madrid is searching for yesterday’s Euromillions Jackpot prize winner who has scooped a whopping €51.5 million.

THE lucky ticket holder takes the full prize for matching all five main numbers and the two star numbers in the draw. The winning numbers for Euromillions draw held yesterday on Friday June 12, were 2, 24, 39, 45 and 46, with the lucky star numbers 4 and 8.

As the only winner of yesterday’s draw, the unknown lucky ticket holder will take home exactly €51,583,717, according to the country’s lotteries organisation, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. The winning ticket was brought in Calle Camerena in the Aluche neighbourhood of Madrid, confirmed the lotteries organisation.