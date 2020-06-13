Spain: Online Booking Service Launched for Beach Reservations in Benidorm

Starting from the end of next week, people who want to sunbathe on Benidorm’s beaches will have to reserve their spot online.

In a move set to ensure social distancing on beaches, the booking system will control the number of people using any of Benidorm’s many beaches at any given time.

Benidorm’s beaches will have the capacity to host up to 26,066 people via the booking system. This is a drop from 40,000 people, the number usually expected on the beaches of Benidorm and reflects social distancing measures required during the pandemic.

Government officials say that the beach reservation system has cost €662,478 to build. This is a considerable cost for the tourist sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis in Spain.