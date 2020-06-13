Spain: Madrid Judge Shelves Case Linking Women’s Day March to Coronavirus Spread

It has come to light that Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, a Madrid judge, has shelved a case linking a Women’s Day march held earlier this year with a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The case against José Manuel Franco, a central government delegate, was brought about when he was accused of organising a string of mass events linked to an increase in coronavirus transmission.

The Women’s Day march took place in Madrid on the 8th March and was attended by a staggering one million activists. The event was later specifically linked to a spike by analysis from hospitals and the Spanish Health Ministry.

However, judge Rodríguez-Medel announced that there was no evidence linking coronavirus infections to the event.

The case against José Manuel Franco has now been closed.