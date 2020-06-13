Brazil Overtakes UK as 2nd Country in World with Most Covid-19 Deaths & On Course to Overtake US

With 843 Covid-19 fatalities announced just yesterday, Brazil’s death toll has surpassed that of the UK to become the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths from the disease, after the US.

ACCORDING to a latest prediction, Brazil is on course to overtake the US Covid-19 death toll by August. Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 41,901, overtaking the UK’s official 41,481, according to Johns Hopkins University. However, it’s suspected that Brazil’s figures are actually much higher as the country’s Health Ministry was accused by the media of “trying to conceal the real figures”, just last week.

More than 40,000 Brazilians have already died from coronavirus since the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro described the pandemic as “nothing more than a flu” that has been exaggerated by the media, back in mid-April, when the official death toll stood around 1,200. However, since then Brazil has registered 829,902 infections to date. A University of Washington projection predicts that Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll could potentially overtake that of the US to become the country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, as it estimates that another 100,000 Brazilian lives could be lost by August.

The US has registered more than two million infections from the disease to date, with a death toll of around 114,669, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.