Boris Johnson Warns People NOT to Attend Demonstrations Today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today warned people not to attend demonstrations planned in the capital this weekend.

After BLM protesters turned up in their thousands in London’s Hyde Park yesterday, the PM wanted to avoid a repeat performance today.

Speaking to press, Boris Johnson said: “My message to everybody is that for all sorts of reasons they should not go.”

Although yesterday’s protests were peaceful, some arrests were made as police identified several individuals who had been involved in earlier violence in the capital.

Far-right groups have vowed to defend London’s monuments, with plans to assemble in London’s Parliament Square this afternoon. This is the location of the statue of Winston Churchill that was defaced in violent protests last weekend.

Boris Johnson said on Friday that the police would make more arrests in connection with earlier protests wherever possible.

“We will bring them to justice and they will face the full force of the law. It is not acceptable in this country to attack a police officer, it is not acceptable to set out in a calculated way to do damage to public property,” he said.

Monuments including the Cenotaph and the statue of Winston Churchill have been boarded-up to protect them from protesters should they become disorderly.