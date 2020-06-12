Uber to Make Face Masks Compulsory for Drivers and Passengers

Ride-sharing giant Uber has announced it is making face masks mandatory for both passengers and drivers in the UK.

The measures will start to be rolled out from Monday, when face covering will also become compulsory on public transport.

The move follows a study which suggested that face masks could cut the spread of coronavirus by up to 40%.

Uber drivers in London will be required to submit a picture of themselves to verify they are wearing a face mask, before they can start work.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager said: “For months we’ve been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips”.

“Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving around again, we’re taking measures to help everyone stay safe and healthy every time they use Uber.”