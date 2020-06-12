Spain Resists Brussels Pressure to Open Borders on June 15 as 24 Coronavirus Cases Imported in Last Week Alone

Spain’s Government is relunctant to open its borders on June 15 despite pressure from Brussels because of the “high risk” of importing Covid-19 cases.

THE EU Commission has called for the reopening of the bloc’s internal borders by June 15. Brussels “strongly encourages the remaining member states to finalise the process of lifting the internal border controls and restrictions to free movement within the EU by 15 June 2020″, it said in a statement to EU members.

However, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador has confirmed that “just in the past few days – between June 3 and 9 – 24 imported Coronavirus cases have been registered”. So for now, Spain will not open its borders to international visitors until July 1, with the exception of the Baleares Island ‘pilot project’ for German tourists. In fact, travel between regions in the country is still not permitted, and unlikely to start until after June 22, when lockdown ends.

Currently, only Spanish citizens, residents, cross-border workers, diplomats, health/elderly care professionals, transport staff and people who can prove force majeure (or a situation of need), are allowed to enter the country via Spanish ports and airports. Travellers from abroad must also quarantine for 14 days after their arrival – a measure that will be imposed until July 1, according to the Government.