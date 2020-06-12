Spain: Coronavirus Outbreak in Girona being Investigated by Catalan Authorities

According to the Catalan Public Health Agency, there is a suspected outbreak of coronavirus in the La Garrotxa region in Girona.

Reports suggest that as many 31 people in the area have been infected. 20 of those suspected of having the virus work together in a company local to the area. The remaining 11 are their further contacts.

It is believed that the outbreak has been caught early and those affected are observing self-isolation in their respective homes.

The Catalan health authorities have confirmed that the situation is “favourable” and there are no concerns for a spread beyond the area.

The news come as the majority of Spain looks forward to entering Phase 3 of the de-escalation.

The strategy of the Spanish government has been to scrutinise the numbers in regions and provinces so that restrictions are eased at the best time for every part of Spain.

Although Spain has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, many believe that the pandemic has been handled well by the government.