Mayor Sadiq Khan Warns Londoners to Stay at Home over Fears of ‘Violence and Disorder’

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today pleaded with the public to stay at home as fears mount of violent and disorderly protests in the capital this weekend.

The Cenotaph is in the process of being boarded up to protect the monument from damage from extreme far-right groups expected to descend upon the city in the coming days.

Khan’s announcement comes as the Democratic Football Lads Alliance called on supporters to travel to London with the purpose of protecting the capital’s monuments.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has expressed his support for the extremist group.

Last weekend saw BLM protests erupt into violence and statues including that of Winston Churchill in London’s Parliament Square, which was defaced during the fracas.

Mr Khan said: “It is clear that the majority of the protesters have been peaceful. This moment must be a catalyst for systemic, lasting change to tackle the racism and inequalities that black people still face today, in this country and elsewhere.”

“However, I’m extremely concerned that further protests in Central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence.”

“Extreme far-right groups who advocate hatred and division are planning counter-protests, which means that the risk of disorder is high.”

“Be in no doubt these counter-protests are there to provoke violence, and their only goal is to distract and hijack this important issue.”

