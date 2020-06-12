Golfer Camilo Villegas Reveals 20-Month-Old Daughter has Brain and Spine Tumours

Colommbian golfer Camilo Villegas broke down in tears today as he bravely opened up on his baby daughter’s fight with cancer.

Earlier this year, Villegas and his wife Maria noticed their daughter Mia was crying more than usual. They decided to get her checked over and took her to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital which is in Miami and named after legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

After a series of tests, Mia Villegas was diagnosed with cancer in the brain and spine. She is currently undergoing her second round of chemotherapy, with a third course already scheduled.

In an emotional interview with the media at TPC Sawgrass where the Korn Ferry Tour is in progress, Villegas talked of the pain his family were enduring.

He said: “It’s been tough. It’s good to be here. I’m probably going to get emotional but that’s fine. It’s inspiring, to see my little one fighting.”

“I love golf, my wife wanted me to come here and just swing the club, get my mind away. My wife has been very strong, and you’ve got to follow your instincts, and honestly I don’t know if my instincts are to come play this week.”

“I don’t really know where my mind is. I know where my heart is. But you also have to listen to the people that love you. My wife said, ‘Just go out there and enjoy. Golf is what you’ve done for years, golf has given you so many great things.'”

The Colombian, who reached number 7 in the world rankings in 2008, says he is inspired by his baby daughter on a daily basis: “This is not about feeling sorry for the Villegas family, this is about sending the Villegas family good energy, support and inspiration. That’s what Mia has been doing for me the last couple of months.”