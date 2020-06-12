BREAKING NEWS: UK Plunging Into Widely Expected Recession

The latest figures for the UK economy show a record slump as GDP plunged drastically by 20.4 per cent – worse than anything seen during the financial crash.

THE UK has experienced one of the worst coronavirus death tolls in the world and has taken a crushing economic hit due to it.

Fears of a second coronavirus wave are thought to have contributed to Thursday’s fall in the stock markets. UK Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said: “In line with many other economies around the world, coronavirus is having a severe impact on our economy.

“The lifelines we’ve provided with our furlough scheme, grants, loans, and tax cuts have protected thousands of businesses and millions of jobs – giving us the best chance of recovering quickly as the economy reopens.

“We’ve set out our plan to gradually and safely reopen the economy. Next week, more shops on the high street will be able to open again as we start to get our lives a little bit more back to normal.”