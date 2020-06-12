Beaches of Mallorca capital Palma off limits for traditional San Juan mid-summer celebrations

PALMA council has decided there will be no traditional mid-summer Night of San Juan celebrations on the city’s beaches this year.

The authority will be closing the beaches from 7pm on June 23 to 10am the next day.

The council explained the aim is avoid the usual gatherings of crowds on the night and the risks of spreading Covid-19.

The decree affects all the beaches and coastal areas in Palma municipality.

In addition, the city administration and the Palma Federation of Residents’ Associations have agreed to suspend the San Juan festivities staged for more than three decades in the Parc de la Mar.

The city authority said it would be difficult to ensure compliance with the limits on maximum people numbers on beaches according to space, social distancing and the obligatory use of face masks.