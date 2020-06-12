All together: Spain’s Balearic Islands to move into ‘new normality’ at same time

ALL four of Spain’s Balearic Islands will move into the ‘new normality’ at the same time.

The Balearic government’s regional health minister has confirmed that Formentera will remain in phase three of the lockdown de-escalation along with Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca until June 21.

Formentera has until now been one week ahead of the other islands in the de-escalation process.

-- Advertisement --



Commenting at a press briefing on Thursday on the latest Covid-19 figures, Patricia Gomez said the Balearic administration believed it would be better for the whole archipelago to wait until the state of alarm comes to an end before moving forward.

According to the regional minister there are not in any case “major differences” between phase three and the so-called new normality.