Air Nostrum connecting Spain holiday destinations Costa Almeria and Mallorca

AIR Nostrum will be offering direct flights between Spanish holiday destinations the Costa Almeria and Mallorca this summer.

The airline plans to operate a weekly service between Almeria’s El Alquian airport and Son Sant Joan in Mallorca capital Palma every Saturday between July 17 and September 13.

A statement from the Iberia franchisee for regional flights said it will also be restarting services between Almeria and Seville and between the province and Spanish enclave Melilla in North Africa.

Both services operate under the ‘Public Service Obligation’ regime, but have been halted since the state of alarm came into force.

Air Nostrum said it is in communication with the Civil Aviation General Management to establish flight frequencies and times.

The airline explained it has adopted a series of measures to guarantee passenger and aircrew safety, complying with the recommendations set out by the European Air Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.