20+ Years in Jail for Sicko Who Murdered His Ex-Girlfriend at Her Workplace in Spain’s Holiday Island of Mallorca

RAFAEL PANTOJA, the sick murderer who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at her place of work in Spain’s Mallorca, has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison.

Sacramento Roca, his ex-girlfriend, was murdered in Palma de Mallorca on November 16 2018.

A judge in Palma has ruled that Pantoja is guilty of murder and he has been sentenced to a total of 24.5 years in prison.

This homicide was especially chilling as it occurred in a furniture and household appliances shop, the workplace of the victim. She repeatedly asked him to leave but unbeknown to her he was hiding a machete.

He used the weapon to stab her several times, including once in the heart and then in the lungs. Medics could do nothing to save her life as her wounds were fatal.

Roca was of Spanish nationality and only 36 years old at the time of her death. She had decided to break things off with Pantoja a few weeks before he murdered her.

In court, Pantoja argued that he wasn’t in a “proper mental state” and that he still “cannot remember what thoughts” he was having at the time.

He also apologised to the victim’s relatives for this “cruel act” which he said he will “regret” his “whole life.”

Roca is expected to pay compensation of around €125,000 to each of her two daughters as well as €70,000 to her parents and €15,000 to her brother. However, “No amount of money in the world will mitigate the injustice felt by her family members”, a spokesman for the family said.