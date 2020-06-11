Spain’s Marbella on Costa del Sol to Distribute 100,000 Masks to Residents Thanks to UAE Donation

Costa del Sol’s Marbella will distribute around 100,000 FFP2 masks to its residents, thanks to a generous donation from the United Arab Emirates.

IN addition, more than 150,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) will be delivered to hospital centres, social and neighbourhood associations, nursing homes, as well as taxi drivers. The distribution of masks will begin next week at points to be determined in each district. Residents, however, will have to prove that they are registered in Marbella when they collect them.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz has confirmed that the donation includes masks, gloves, sanitizer gels, boots and gowns. “Once we have carried out the inventory, we will establish the distribution criteria,” she stated. Muñoz is also preparing to launch a ‘Now it depends on you’ campaign to inform residents and visitors of the Covid-19 hygiene measures required both during the de-escalation period and in the ‘new normal’ to prevent contagion.