New owners have plans to renovate Alfaz’s long-established Forum residential complex while increasing and improving services

ALFAZ’S mayor Vicente Arques recently visited the Forum Mare Nostrum senior citizens’ complex, which changed hands not long ago.

Arques, Health and Social Welfare councillor, Marisa Cortes, and Other Nationalities councillor, Martine Mertens, were met and shown round by the president of the Forum’s board of directors, Emilio Vidal, and the manager Rafa Miro.

The Forum, built 20 years ago, has 237 apartments and 287 residents, the majority of whom are British, with others from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Norway and – although only a few – from Spain.

The new owners intend to carry out extensive renovations to improve and increase services and Arques, speaking on the behalf of the town hall, expressed backing for the initiative as well as future plans to collaborate on training programmes, leisure, culture and health activities.