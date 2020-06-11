Disgruntled girlfriend knifes other half in the neck after rowing in bar on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca

A WOMAN is under arrest for knifing her other half in the neck after rowing in a bar in Mallorca capital Palma.

Witnesses reported that the alleged aggressor had been having a go at the man while the pair were having something to eat in the Can Pastilla bar along with her daughter late on Wednesday night. At one point the 29-year-old reportedly punched her fella in the face while holding a set of keys in her fist and in front of the child.

Just a short time after the three left the establishment the man reappeared clutching his bleeding neck and calling for help.

By the time the police arrived following a call to 091 to report the violent incident the stabbing victim was crashed out on the floor only half conscious, desperately trying to stem the flow of blood oozing from his neck wound with serviettes.

The girlfriend then pitched back up at the bar in a taxi. Officers found a knife with a serrated blade in her knife, and assumed it was the weapon used in the attack on the boyfriend.

Police also found she had on her the man’s mobile, as well as her own. The boyfriend had told the officers he’d lost his phone.

Officers charged the girlfriend with a crime of mistreatment within the family.