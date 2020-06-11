Disbelief & Anger at Ridiculous Call to Rename Dover’s White Cliffs

A recent call to rename Dover’s White Cliffs – deemed to be a prank – has been met with huge anger and disbelief.

HANNAH Stubbs’ campaign on Change.org calling for the name change has been accused of making a mockery out of the Black Lives Movement. According to KentOnline, the “call to rename Dover’s iconic White Cliffs after the Black Lives Matter movement has been lambasted as a prank that damages the campaign’s poignancy”.

On Stubbs’ page calling for the name change, she wrote: “Is it really appropriate and sensitive in this day and age to persist in calling a national symbol “white”? The fact that these cliffs are called “white” stands as a racially-insensitive reminder of white privilege and white dominance in a country where many people are Black or Minority Ethnic. Why should marginalised people have to utter the name of the race that oppresses them in order to refer to a geological feature?”

Despite 80 signatures, the campaign attracted huge backlash from the public with one calling her a “moron” for making a mockery out of the Black Lives Movement. “Lets change the names of everything what has the word white in it to Black Lives Matter. Do see how ridiculous this petition is? I can’t even believe it’s real,” stated another response to the call. It appears that someone did see the “ridiculous’ nature of the petition and it has since been removed from the Change.org website.