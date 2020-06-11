“Bungling Brussels Bureaucrats” – EU insists Spain and other states reopen internal EU borders by June 15, and external borders by July 1

Another row as erupted as “meddling” EU officials are insisting that Spain and its other member reopens their internal borders by June 15 and its external borders by July 1st.

Almost every country has its own rules in place and its own timetable for reopening to tourists, both from its EU neighbours and further afield. Holidaymakers to Spain`s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are looking to forward to spending what’s left of the summer in one of their favourite all-time destinations-Spain.

Its understandable the EU wants to kick-start its member’s economies, but at what price to its millions of citizens? The coronavirus Pandemic is no-where near over, in fact in Brazil it’s actually getting worse and there are genuine fears over a “second wave” expected around November. Without a vaccine or cure in sight we could all be back to square one as we were at the start of the year.

With quarantine periods expected to drop to 7 days and “Air Bridges” being considered by the UK and the EU ministers alike are pinning their hopes on a return to the new “Normality” as soon as possible.

-- Advertisement --



The worry is that a new spike could trigger a relapse, and nobody wants or can afford that socially or economically. Spain, Italy, Portugal and Italy all rely so heavily on tourism it is critically important to get this right, let’s just hope they do!! TW

#costadelsol #costablanca #spain #airbridges #borisjohnson #pedrosanchez