Britain: Queen Elizabeth takes Part in First Public Video Call

The Queen of England has taken part in her first public video conference call, showing her eagerness to embrace technology despite her years.

The video call was made to four carers and the queen chatted to them about the challenges they face looking after people they have become close due during the pandemic.

The call from the 94-year old monarch marked Carers’ Week in the UK, which gave the queen an opportunity to reach out to front line workers.

The British people have been hugely comforted by the contributions made by most of the Royal Family during the crisis.

The call also proved most enjoyable to the queen who said it was “interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already”.

The queen was the last to join the call and the first to leave which is a Buckingham Palace protocol that was adapted for new technology.

The queen, who has been in isolation with 99-year old Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, was on the video conference call for around 20 minutes after logging on from the castle’s Oak Room.