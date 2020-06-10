Spain’s ONCE Charity Lottery Launches Tribute to Heroes of the Pandemic in Costa del Sol City

THE 77-year-old Mayor of Malaga City, Francisco de la Torre who has only recently returned to full time work after suffering a serious illness is back on the streets representing the council that he has ruled for 20 years.

On this occasion he appeared with the director of ONCE (which runs the lottery for those with sight problems) in Malaga, José Miguel Luque marking the return to sale of ONCE lottery tickets.

Appropriately the design of these latest tickets pays tribute to heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic including health and security workers, farmers, delivery companies, pharmacies, shop workers and volunteers.