Spain’s “New Normal” sets Social Distancing at 1.5m with Masks Mandatory

A decree of ‘New Normality’ was released yesterday which outlines the rules once the State of Alarm ends on the 21st June.

The decree states that social distancing is to be fixed at 1.5m for the best protection against infection by coronavirus.

Social distancing is to be maintained in outdoor spaces we well as enclose areas. Masks will remain mandatory when it is not possible to maintain a 1.5m distance between people.

All of these rules are set to apply until an effective vaccine against coronavirus has been developed. At this stage, it is uncertain when that will be although there have been several breakthroughs in clinical research.

Non-compliance with the rules will get you fined €100.