Spain’s Inland Revenue adopts Zoom video calling service

Spain’s Inland Revenue has started using Zoom to allow taxpayers to register in a Cl@ve system and make video calls directly with a tax office member of staff.

STATE OF ALARM measures, mobility restrictions and health concerns have made dealing with public enquiries difficult.

So the Spanish Treasury has been adopting new procedures in recent weeks, the latest being the video call service.

Specifically, it has registered Zoom in the Cl@ve system which is a way for callers to identify themselves when requesting Minimum Life Income or applying for a job, for example.

-- Advertisement --



On its website, the tax office explains the service is available both from a computer with a camera, microphone and speakers, and from a smartphone or tablet.

When someone accesses the service from their particular device, the necessary Zoom software will be downloaded automatically.

Once registered, any calls made will be directed to a ‘waiting room’ while a member of staff is assigned and photographic ID must be shown.

The hours for video assistance service are Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm, and Friday from 9am to 2pm.

https://www.agenciatributaria.es/AEAT.internet/videollamadaClave.shtml