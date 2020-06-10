Spain: Calls for Support for Women with Disabilities dealing with Covid-19

Although the whole of Spain is just emerging from a severe lockdown, some of it’s citizens have been struggling more than others.

The State Confederation of Women with Disabilities has asked the Spanish government for more support for women and girls who have struggled with disability through the global health crisis.

The group says that women with disability need more support to enable them to better manage the effects from covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



For everybody who has been living under lockdown conditions, life has been made more difficult in recent months. However, disabled women are particularly challenged and often require assistance to help with even the most routine daily chores.

Disabled women have also found themselves more at risk of losing their jobs than an able-bodied person in the crisis.

The Confederation has asked for guarantees of labour protection for workers with disabilities in temporary jobs. It has also asked for bonuses and subsidies to be made available to help disabled workers meet their childcare costs. This is aimed specifically at those who are not able to work from home.