REVEALED: Spain’s Cheapest Destinations from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca for a Pint & Meal for Two

Buying a pint of beer or a meal for two varies hugely across Spain, according to comparison website Rastreator.

CADIZ offers the cheapest pint in Spain at around €2 a pint of beer – 55% below the national average, which hovers around €4.40. Almería, however, is the most expensive Spanish city for a pint, costing an average of €6 – a whopping 35% above the national average.

What about a meal for two? Coruña and Cadiz are the cheapest cities for a meal for two in Spain, with an average price of €34 – that’s around 22% below the national average, closely followed by the Costa del Sol. According to Rastreator, a meal for two in Malaga on the Costa del Sol costs around €37 – that’s 15% less than the national average. Palma de Mallorca, however, has the priciest restaurants. Dining there will cost around €53 for a meal for two (22% above the national average), followed by Tarragona (€51) and Barcelona (€49).