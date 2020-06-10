Madeleine McCann Suspect Moved to Own Cell over Safety Fears

Prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case Christian B, has been moved to a single cell for his own safety, EWN can reveal.

The news comes as police are re-examining more unsolved murder and rape cases in relation to Christian B. German prison authorities now have serious concerns for the suspect’s safety.

Christian Brueckner, referred to commonly as Christian B, is currently serving concurrent sentences for drugs and rape in Germany’s Kiel prison in Schleswig-Holstein.

The state’s justice minister, Claus Christian Claussen, said: “He is in a single cell for Christian B’s safety and security against possible attacks from other inmates.”

Christian B, a 43-year-old German drifter, has applied for parole after completing two-thirds of his drugs sentence. A decision is expected early next week, but reports suggest the state prosecutor and the jail authorities are opposing his release.