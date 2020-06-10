International Flights to Costa Almeria Return This Summer with Ryanair, TUI, and Luxair

The official date for welcoming international tourism is quickly approaching and now Costa Almeria has been notified that international flights will return this summer with airlines like Ryanair, TUI and Luxair offering travel to the coastal destination.

AFTER a near-paralysis, air traffic is slowly but surely regaining traction and Almeria will be reinstating its international flights with some airlines in July.

Ryanair will offer biweekly connections to Costa Almeria from Brussels, London, Manchester, Dublin and Milan. However, planes will fly at a reduced frequency with Milan.

Luxair will offer flights from Luxembourg to Almeria in July with its usual weekly frequency.

Travel operator TUI will maintain its connecting flights with London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Brussels with the same frequency as before the pandemic erupted.

easyJet has also announced it will offer flights three weekly flights from London Gatwick to Almeria but at a slightly later date which is scheduled for August 1.