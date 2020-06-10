Hard work keeping beaches in tip-top condition rewarded with blue flag distinctions for Adra Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE renewal of all the blue flag quality recognitions for Adra’s beaches this summer is the reward for all the hard work over the last year, said local Mayor Manuel Cortes.

For the second year in row there will be blue flags flying on the El Carboncillo, El Censo, San Nicolas and Sirena Loca beaches.

The ADEAC Environmental and Consumer Education Association has also awarded the symbol of quality to Adra’s San Nicolas trail once again.

This is the only trail in Almeria province to have the distinction.

“We are very pleased to renew these recognitions because it is the reward for a year’s work so that our beaches are in optimum conditions for Adra residents and for those who visit us”, Cortes remarked.

Commenting on the blue flag for the San Nicolas, the Mayor pointed to the local council’s efforts on recovering and highlighting the value of old tracks and coastal paths.

Cortes has also revealed that the local authority is going to request the Junta de Andalucia award Adra the ‘segura’ (safe) symbol conceded to municipalities which offer guarantees for the tourism sector.

“We are going to request this denomination because we meet all the requirements, and proof of this is that we are one on the municipalities with the most blue flags in all Almeria, which motivates us to continue working along this line”, he said.