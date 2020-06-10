German prosecutor believes Madeleine McCann was killed shortly after being snatched

Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters believes prime suspect Christian Brueckner abused and killed Madeleine McCann shortly after kidnapping her.

WOLTERS is leading the investigation of paedophile Brueckner, and told The Times: “My private opinion is that he relatively quickly killed the girl, possibly abused her and then killed her.”

He added: “We believe our suspect committed further crimes, especially sexual crimes, in Portugal possibly, but also elsewhere like Germany.”

He has issued a fresh appeal for information amid concerns the chief suspect could be released from prison.

Madeleine, then three, was taken from her family’s holiday flat in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on the night of May 3, 2007.

German prosecutors have already said they think Madeleine has been murdered, and that they know how.

But without a body they won’t charge the 43-year-old suspect.

British, German and Portuguese police have received hundreds of tips since an earlier appeal, and forces across Europe are investigating whether Brueckner is connected to unsolved disappearances or murders of children, or sexual assaults of women.

EWN reported worries are mounting for the ex-teenage girlfriend of the jailed paedophile who beat her ‘black and blue.’

