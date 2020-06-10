France to End State of Emergency on 10th July

The French government has announced today that it wants to end the state of emergency on 10th July.

President Macron has expressed his intention to get France back in business after a long lockdown that began in late March.

A bill is to be presented to the Council of Ministers today. It includes a four-month time-frame to allow the French government to either extend or re-impose restrictions.

These restrictions will most likely affect gatherings, transport, and establishments but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary once the bill has been passed.

-- Advertisement --



President Macron said in a statement that the exit from the state of emergency should be “gradual” and “rigorous”.

As a close neighbor to France, Spain too is taking the cautious approach to emerging from the state of emergency. Many believe that it has been Sanchez’s level-headed approach to the pandemic that has contributed to its effectiveness.