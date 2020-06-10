Forrest Fire in Costa del Sol’s Malaga Contained by Specialist Firefighter Team

The Prevention and Extinction of Forrest Fires team in Andalucia (INFOCA) have successfully contained a forest fire in Malaga’s Alhaurin el Grande.

Forrest fires in the Costa del Sol catch on rather quickly due to the hot weather and dry bush areas. That being said, almost half, or around 40%, of forest fires in the province occur due to human negligence. Nevertheless, they catch on quickly due to the type of terrain found in the province.

The fire caught on in the Las Lomas area in Alhaurin el Grande at around 4:00 p.m.

Sources have confirmed that the action took place in a relatively “complicated area” but that the INFOCA team worked in a “brief, fast and effective” manner.

The fire was contained in less than half an hour and thankfully no material or human damage was incurred.