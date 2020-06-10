Councillors in One Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol Take a Voluntary Pay Cut of 10 Per Cent

WITH debts of €150 million, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Torremolinos council has decided to take a further 10 per cent cut in pay which will apply to all councillors regardless of their political affiliation.

It is intended that this gesture will help residents to understand the commitment that all councillors have to ensuring the well being of local people and their wish to contribute back to the community at large.

Four years ago, the council decided that any councillor who sits on a local public body would stop accepting additional remuneration for the work that they undertook with those bodies and now, the majority of councillors receive less than their counterparts in the council under the previous ruling party.