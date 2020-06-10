Costa Tropical’s Almuñécar Shortens Their Administrative Procedure

Digital Advancements: Alumeñecar's town hall will adopt new digital procedures. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar.

The Town Hall in Almuñecar has shortened their administrative procedure by adopting new technological advancements.

The town hall will begin using an electronic or digital signature system when processing requests at the Citizen Attention Office.

Councillor Rafael Caballero Jimenez has ensured that this initiative “represents an important improvement for residents or citizens who want to carry out any procedures as they may do so without having to submit a paper application”.

Instead, they must simply present their ID and if the application requires a payment fee, such as building licenses, you can instantly purchase and obtain the paperwork.

