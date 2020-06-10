Costa Almeria capital cheapest tourist city in Spain for a bed for the night and priciest for a beer

THE Costa Almeria capital is the cheapest tourist city in Spain for bed for the night but the priciest for a beer, according to Rastreator rankings.

The analysis of the country’s 10 most touristy cities revealed that seven nights in a three-star hotel in the centre of Almeria city sets back visitors an average of €314, or €44 a night. This is 38 per cent below the national average.

Yet the price of a beer in the provincial capital is 35 per cent higher than the average for Spain at typically €6 a litre.