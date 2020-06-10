Children Aged 10 or Younger in Spain Will Not Have to Socially Distance at School

The Ministry of Education in Spain has ruled that children aged 10 or younger will not have to socially distance at school.

AS the coronavirus crisis settles in Spain, the Ministry of Education is working to find a solution which will lower the risk of transmission amongst children in Spain.

Children are an important focal point of the coronavirus. Thankfully it is highly unlikely that children show dangerous symptoms of the virus. However, this means that they are the perfect vessels to transmit the disease.

Children have been highlighted in the debate surrounding coronavirus as dangerous transmitters because although they do not typically suffer from the virus, they can unknowingly pass it along to someone who will.

Therefore, children up to 10 years of age, or in year 4 of primary school will be exempt from having to socially distance from one another in a strict way. However, class sizes will be, ideally, capped at 15 but the maximum will be at 20.

All years above this will be forced to separate from one another by at least 1.5 metres, even when sat at their desks in class.