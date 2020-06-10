Brits have to wait to visit Spain holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

THE British will have to wait to travel to popular holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, the Balearic Island government indicated this week.

Commenting on why the administration had opted exclusively for the German market for the islands’ tourism pilot project during the second half of June, regional president Francina Armengol said of the UK, “the epidemiological situation in that country is not the same as in the Balearics.”

Germany, the administration said, is “a safe destination and between the parameters laid down by the European Union for setting safe corridors.”

Balearic regional Tourism minister Iago Negueruela meanwhile said the return of British tourism would be down to two conditions: the Covid-19 situation and the approval of Europe.

Also commenting this week on the pilot project and when visitors from the UK would be back in the Balearics was Palma Mayor Jose Hila.

Three hotels in Playa de Palma will accommodate the German tourists.

Hila said he was looking forward to visitors of all nationalities returning to the islands given the Balearics “live from tourism.”

But he stressed that caution is the order of the day.

“As soon as the British have overcome this pandemic they can also come back, but safety before everything”, he said in an interview on Spanish TV.

According to Hila the pilot tourism plan is the best way to show tourism can work in the new normal created by the coronavirus crisis.

“We are starting with a contained number of people, less than one per cent of the tourists we normally have, hence showing clients, residents and workers that we can revive the tourism sector with complete safety”, he maintained.