Blue Flags Fly over 18 Beaches in Costa del Sol as Spain Gets Ready to Welcome Tourists

By
John Smith
-
0
Blue Flag flying proudly Credit: ADEAC Facebook

WHEN tourists are allowed back into Spain, councils along the Costa del Sol will be vying with each other to try to persuade holidaymakers to choose their town or city in which to spend their money.

One incentive will be the quality of the beaches on offer and the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) has just announced the beaches which have been awarded the coveted Blue Flags of quality.

The full list, which sees some editions and welcome returns especially for Marbella is as follows:

-- Advertisement --

Benalmadena – two beaches

Casares Costa – one beach


Estepona – two beaches

Fuengirola – four beaches


Marbella – five beaches

Mijas – three beaches

Torremolinos – one beach

This recognition is hard won and means that each beach chosen has clean water, well kept sand, good lifeguard attention, is considered a safe, environmentally sound location and has sufficient showers, waste bins and general beach furniture.

Naturally things will be different post the Covid-19 pandemic but this sign of recognition is bound to appeal to visitors tentatively making their first trips back to Spain.




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here