Tourists to Italy will need to pre-register to visit some regions this summer

VISITORS planning a holiday to Italy this summer will need to register their stay in advance for some regions.

Sardinia, Basilicata, and Puglia will all require tourists to fill in a form providing information on where they are staying and when they will leave in ongoing efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Italy opened its regional borders and permitted visitors to enter from Schengen countries and the UK on June 3.

Most regions no longer require any paperwork to enter, and while Sardinia, Puglia, and Basilicata do not ask for any justification for travel, visitors will need to notify regional authorities of their stay by filling out the required form.

Authorities hope this will protect these tourist hotspots, which have been relatively free of coronavirus, from a surge in cases.

In Puglia, a popular beach destination, over 20,000 people registered their arrival within 24 hours of travel resuming on June 3. Many visitors travelled from the worst-hit region of Lombardy in the north.

Italy’s contact tracing app, Immuni, is currently being trialled in four regions, including Puglia, and visitors are encouraged to download the app and record who they come into contact with following their arrival in the region.