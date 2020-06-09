Ryanair Waives Flight Change Fee for Passengers Booking to fly in July and August in Bid to Ease Cancellation fears

Ryanair has agreed to waive its flight change fee for passengers booking to fly in July and August in a move seen as a way to lure passengers back to the Irish cut-price-carrier.

The main aim is to encourage people to book summer holidays with “peace of mind” in case their travel plans change.

Europe’s largest no-frills carrier plans to operate more than 1,000 flights a day from July 1, assuming travel restrictions are lifted, people booking from June 10 to travel in the two peak summer months will be able to move their flights without incurring a change fee to travel until December 31.

But the flight date change will only apply to the route already booked

Ryanair marketing and digital director Dara Brady said: “As popular holiday countries like Italy, Portugal and Spain are opening up for international tourists, we are ready to welcome passengers on board from 1 July, when Ryanair will be operating over 1,000 daily flights across our entire network.