Rural areas and improving day-to-day mobility for residents a principal concern for Velez-Malaga town hall

IMPROVEMENTS: Better northern access to Cajiz credit: Velez-Malaga town hall

VELEZ-MALAGA has begun €9,301 improvements to Cajiz’s northern access road.

“Residents and their areas are the local government’s principal concerns,” declared Velez mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer as he visited the site, accompanied by Infrastructure councillor Juan Garcia and local residents.

“Mobility is fundamental to guaranteeing safety and trouble-free day-to-day journeys for residents in the municipality’s rural areas,” Moreno Ferrer said.

“Meeting demands of this kind is an important priority.”

Regarding questions about fibre optic internet and the new Digital Terrestrial Television (TDT) situation, Moreno Ferrer explained that  the town hall was constantly working on improvements to ensure that residents could have both technologies performing “at 100 per cent” of their capacity.”


 

 


 




