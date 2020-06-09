Canny Canine Cop Catches Cocaine Carriers in Costa del Sol Community Crackdown

NOW that much freer movement is allowed throughout provinces under the state of alarm, the Local Police in La Linea de la Concepcion are very alert to the possible proliferation of drugs on the streets of the town.

It was only on May 27 that the La Linea Council and Local Police agreed to take into their number a Belgian Shepherd Malinois dog owned by one of the officers which had been previously trained at the Andalucian School of Public Safety to detect drugs.

Now on patrol, in five days from May 28 to June 1, this ‘narco dog’ encouraged his handler to stop 38 people on the streets which resulted in nine being denounced for possession of cocaine or hashish.

The dog will not patrol every day but will make random streets appearances.