The Vilamuseu museum is already documenting the Covid-19 crisis and the population’s lives during lockdown

VILLAJOYOSA’S museum is asking residents for memorabilia of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Leaflets, posters, handsewn face masks, the products that sold out quickly in supermarkets and notices you put up in your shops will join the medical supplies, sanitising gel and surgical masks that we have already collected,” the museum announced.

Home videos and photos illustrating the situation as well as records of daily activities are also requested.

“Items left with the museum should be enclosed in sealed plastic bags, preferably transparent, together with details of the donor. After 15 days in quarantine, we shall contact you to formalise the deposit,” Vilamuseu said.

Videos and photos should be sent to amanda.marcos@villajoyosa.com, again giving the donor’s personal details.