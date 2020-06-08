The Mayorazgo Hotel in Madrid announce ‘Holiday for Heroes’ offer to show gratitude to frontline workers efforts during health crisis

THE Mayorazgo Hotel, in Spain’s capital Madrid, is known as a symbol of a strong tradition and the city’s vibrant culture. The hotel would like to show their gratitude for the effort made by those working on the frontline during the Covid-19 crisis and wishes to treat them to a luxurious night in the capital to allow them to appreciate all its attractions from this elegant and artistic accommodation. The hotel will offer a 2×1 special deal so that they can rest and recharge by enjoying the full experience of the real Madrid with their, Holiday for Heroes! They believe the time has come for those heroes to rest, regain strength, and of course, enjoy a city full of beauty and life.

The Mayorazgo Hotel is set in an unbeatable location in the heart of Madrid’s Gran Vía, an area of reference for all who seek to revel in experiences from every corner of the city. The theme hotel is a tribute to Madrid’s culture and tradition and takes guests on a walk through the most authentic parts of the capital.

The offer, 2 x 1 nights (requiring a minimum of two) is available from September 1 to December 31, 2020, and is valid for health personnel, pharmacists, law enforcement agencies, cleaning personnel and farmers.

All that is needed is for them to prove their profession at the time of check-in. Using the code HEROES20 the promotion can now be booked through www.hotelmayorazgo.com (Check the conditions of the promotion before booking).

Brave, warriors, fighters, titans … Now is your turn, the perfect time to discover Madrid from a hotel full of charm that will turn your vacation into unforgettable days. “Holiday for Heroes,” you deserve!