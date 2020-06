The Emergency Coordination Centre of the Valencian Government has issued a storm warning for parts of the region.

IT is warning of pre-emergency orange level storms on the south coast of Valencia today. Monday, June 8.

There is a risk of rain at level yellow in the north of Castellon, the interior south of Valencia and Alicante Province.

In addition, a risk of storms, level yellow, in the interior south of Valencia and the north of Alicante.