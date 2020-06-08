WATCH VIDEO: Police officer gets set on fire by angry protestors in Guadalajara, Mexico

Police officer gets set on fire by angry protestors in Guadalajara, Mexico

SHOCKING footage shows a police officer being set on fire by angry protestors in Guadalajara, Mexico. Demonstrators flooded the streets in anger after the death of construction worker, Giovanni Lopez, 30. Giovanni was beaten to death by police officers after being arrested for ‘administrative offence’ with reports saying he was stopped while not wearing a face mask in public.

The protestors seek justice for Giovanni as they chanted “Giovanni was killed by the state.” In the video, a protestor sneaks up behind the police officer and pours flammable liquid onto him before setting him on fire.

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro tweeted ‘We already have the first arrests and we have decided to take control of the Ixtlahuacan de los Membrillos municipal police. And I give you my word, Giovanni’s death will not go unpunished.’

Jalisco Attorney General Gerardo Solis stated authorities had arrested three police officers involved in the death of Giovanni Lopez.